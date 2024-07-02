Premium Seating Goes On Sale Thursday For November Blue Angels Homecoming Show

Premium preferred seating options for the Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow will be available on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. through the event’s official website.

While general admission, parking and blanket seating for the Nov. 1 and 2 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow are free, preferred seating options are available for purchase through the NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation

(MWR) department’s Airshow website, www.naspensacolaairshow.org.

Box Seating, which are individual reserved folding chairs in a theater-style arrangement locatedto the left of show center, are reserved and have private portable toilet facilities available. These individual seats are $50 for either Friday, Nov. 1, or Saturday, Nov. 2.

The NAS Pensacola MWR Flightline Club is an outdoor area with bistro-style tables offering reserved seating located at the show line. In addition to a reserved table, Flightline Club participants will have access to a non-reserved tented area for shade, catered lunches, unlimited soda and water, a cash bar and private premium portable toilets. These reserved tables are available for two ($300) or four ($600) individuals ages 4+ for either the Friday, Nov. 1, or Saturday, Nov. 2 events.

Stroller parking is available in designated areas within the seating areas. Umbrellas and tripods are prohibited in both Box and Flightline Club preferred seating.

Pictured: The Blue Angels at the Pensacola Beach Air Show. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.