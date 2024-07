Library Book Sale Today: $7 For A Paper Bag Of Books

Sunday is the final day of the Friends of the West Florida Public Library HOT Summer Book Sale.

Today is the $7 bag sale — a paper bag of books for just $7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Collectors Corner will close at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The sale will be held at the downtown library, located at 239 North Spring Street. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.