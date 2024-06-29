Tropical Storm Beryl Forms In Atlantic, Expected To Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl formed Friday night a one of only a few storms in history that have formed over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic this early in the year.

It is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands late Sunday night or Monday.

It is too early to predict what, if any, impacts Beryl may have on the northern Gulf Coast and the North Escambia area.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics on this page.