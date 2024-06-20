Thomas L. Hedger, Sr.

Thomas L. Hedger, Sr. was born August 28, 1940, in Pensacola, Florida. He was the fifth child born to Jim Hedger and Lillie Bell Hedger. Thomas graduated from Washington High School. Thomas was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He was a great storyteller, he had a photogenic memory, he like to fish and he never met a stranger, he spoke to everyone and helped people in many ways!

On, March 1, 1958, Thomas married his high school sweetheart, Sonjair Harris. His memories and legacy will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years. They were blessed with raising six wonderful children, each of whom held a very special place in his heart. Thomas was well known in Pensacola as one of the best Upholstery Refinishers. He retired from Pensacola Junior College in 2006 after serving 25 years in the Maintenance Department. In 2007 he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Lillie Bell Hedger and 4 siblings; Bessie Mae Peazant, Jimmy Hedger, Nellie Dees, and Delores Thomas. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Sonjair Hedger; and 6 loving children, Thomas (Dora) Hedger, Jr., Belinda (Wallace) Benson, Angela (Wayne) Taylor, Christopher (Sylvia) Hedger, Pamela Lanier, and Anthony Hedger. 17 Grandchildren, Evan, Ella Simone, Naomi, Desmaca, Fonte, Lester, Kiearra, Demacklin, Doniellie, William, Christina, DeMarcus, Terrell, Dominique, Douglas, Antwann, and Tamira; 39 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great Great Grandchildren; Special in-laws, that were like his sisters and brothers, Sister-in-laws, Wanda Bright and Cynthia Knight; brother-in- law, Charles Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and one very special nephew, Don Peazant who Thomas had a very special relationship with. Thomas was loved dearly by many relatives and friends, too many to name.

Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 11:00 am at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 S. Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533. Visitation will be prior to service at 10:00 am.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.