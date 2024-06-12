Tax Collector Brings Mobile Unit To Walnut Hill; It Will Be In Century Next

June 12, 2024

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s MILO was in Walnut Hill Tuesday

MILO — the Mobile Identification and Licensing Unit — was at the Walnut Hill Community Center on Highway 97.

The event offered driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and titles, and property tax payments.

Up next, MILO is scheduled to be at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on June 20.

Pictured: MILO at the Walnut Hill Community Center Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

