Supervisor of Elections Disqualifies Supervisor of Elections Candidate Bruce Childers

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office has disqualified GOP candidate Bruce Childers, who was running for Supervisor of Elections, according to a statement from that office late Thursday.

According to a statement from the Super of Election Office:

“Mr. Bruce Childers did not qualify as a candidate for the position of supervisor of elections. Mr. Childers’ full and public financial disclosure was not provided by close of qualifying, and Florida Statute §99.061(7)(a), requires a candidate qualifying for Constitutional office to provide a copy of the full and public financial disclosure Form 6 by the close of qualifying. The requirement is pursuant to the Florida Constitution and Florida’s election and ethics laws.

“The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office remains committed to ensuring the integrity of elections and maintaining compliance with the election laws of Florida.”

Childers, a local attorney, is the husband of Escambia County Comptroller and Clerk of the Court Pam Childers.

Without Childers in the race, incumbent Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender was automatically elected.

According to SOE records, the Childers’s campaign had $101,000 — a single $1,000 donation from a retired individual and $100,000 in loans to himself as of June 14. He had spent $42,362.97 including the $9,735.48 qualification fee, $4,027.49 for signs and $28,600 for Lamar Advertising billboards.

By June 14, Bender raised $21,450, and had spent $10,735.48 including consulting for $1,000 and the $9,735.48 qualifying fee.