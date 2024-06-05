ST Engineering Celebrates Groundbreaking For Third Hanger At Pensacola Airport

ST Engineering celebrated the groundbreaking of the third aircraft maintenance hangar of Pensacola International Airport’s Project Titan Element 2, on Tuesday— marking another milestone of growth and expansion.3

The new 167,000-square-foot state-of-the-art hangar will be equipped with two bays for widebody aircraft. When fully operational in the second half of 2026, it is expected to contribute an additional 500,000 manhours annually. Hangar 3 is part of ST Engineering’s planned airframe Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, or MRO, complex which will comprise four hangar facilities and is projected to generate over 1,700 jobs when fully completed. It is co-funded by ST Engineering, Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, the State of Florida and other state and federal organizations.

“The new hangar will contribute significant economic benefits for Pensacola and the surrounding region through the creation of quality jobs and increased demand for goods and services,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said. “We look forward to the continued partnership with ST Engineering that will help to position Pensacola as a regional center of excellence for the aviation MRO industry.”

ST Engineering North America President Timothy McBride said, “Our expansion in Pensacola aligns with the Group’s commitment to invest in its core business and is poised to strengthen our aerospace MRO network in the U.S. and globally. As we deepen our partnership with the City of Pensacola and play a major role in its growth, we look forward to facilitating job creation in the community and strengthening Northwest Florida’s status as a national hub for the aviation industry.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.