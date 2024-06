Show Stoppers Stop The Show With Undefeated USSSA Summer Classic Win

The Show Stoppers 2030 ladies stole the show recently in Tiger Point as they went a perfect 6-0 in the USSSA Summer Classic for the championship.

They are now preparing for the national championships in Gulf Shores in a few weeks.

The Show Stoppers finished the season ranked No. 4 in Florida and No. 18 in the country in USSSA amongst 12uB class teams.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.