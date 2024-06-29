Rodney Brown Maxwell

Rodney Brown Maxwell, 79, of Pensacola, Florida peacefully passed away on June 12, 2024, surrounded by his devoted family.

He was known to many as “Max”. Rodney is survived by his loving wife Sheila Sheehan of 57 years.

He was the proud father of daughters Crystal Lane and Dawn (Eric) Jackson and sons Corey (Jennifer) Maxwell and Ryan (Heather) Maxwell. He was most affectionately known as Poppy to his loving grandchildren Tyler (Megan), Sierra, Maxwell, Ryleigh, Sydney, Reece, Emalyn and great granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine Strickland, cousin Buddy Brown, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Lee and Mary Autney Maxwell and brother-in-law, Roy Strickland.

Rodney was born on September 2, 1944 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He graduated from Walton High School in 1962. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany and Hill Air Force Base in Utah where he met his wife whom he married on December 22, 1967. After serving, Rodney moved to Pensacola and began his career with Southern Bell as a cable splicer where he made many lifelong friends. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee for 40 years until his retirement in 2007. He spent much of his time fishing and listening to Alabama football. He was his grandchildren’s number one fan and spent countless hours supporting their many endeavors.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 14th at 4:00 pm at the Sanders Beach Community Center.

The family is encouraging guests to dress in appropriate “Rodney” attire including Hawaiian or fishing shirts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ARC Gateway. Interment at Barrancas National Cemetery will occur on a separate date.