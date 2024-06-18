Local First Responders Going On Donut Strike For Manna



Local law enforcement and fire departments are going on strike later this month — once again teaming up again to fight hunger for the 2024 Donut Strike for Manna.

The brave men and women are going on strike against the doughnuts from Wednesday, June 26 through Friday, June 28 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna. They won’t give in until truckloads of nutritious food have been donated to the cause.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations. A list of donation sites will be published just before the event here on NorthEscambia.com.

Food donations and financial gifts to Manna may also be dropped off at their headquarters, 3030 North E Street, Pensacola, any day during the week of the Strike, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Because the cost of food and other essentials is rising, Manna is experiencing even greater demand than is typical in the summer months,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “At the same time, food donations are down, as everybody feels the pinch on their budgets. Every day, our first responders see children and families who are struggling — and we are so grateful for their efforts to impact change.”

This is the seventh year of the Donut Strike and so far, the pastry protest has raised more than 160,000 healthy meals to help fight hunger in our communities.

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

Pictured: Donations were collected in 2023 for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.