Lawsuit Filed Over Escambia County Supervisor Of Elections Candidate Disqualification

Vowing “that this is not over”, attorney Bruce Childers has filed a lawsuit against Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender.

Last Thursday, the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office disqualified GOP candidate Bruce Childers, who was running for Supervisor of Elections, according to a statement from that office.

“Mr. Bruce Childers did not qualify as a candidate for the position of supervisor of elections.,” a statement from the Supervisor of Elections Office aid. “Mr. Childers’ full and public financial disclosure was not provided by close of qualifying, and Florida Statute §99.061(7)(a), requires a candidate qualifying for Constitutional office to provide a copy of the full and public financial disclosure Form 6 by the close of qualifying. The requirement is pursuant to the Florida Constitution and Florida’s election and ethics laws.”

“On Thursday, June 20, I received an email from the qualifying officer, not even from Robert Bender himself, that I was disqualified because I “failed to provide a copy of the full and complete financial disclosure Form 6,’” Childers wrote.in a social media post.

He has now filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency declaration from a judge to put him back on the ballot as a qualified candidate for supervisor of elections.

Childers said he wasn’t notified until Thursday that he was disqualified because he “failed to provide a copy of the full and complete financial disclosure form 6″.

Childers said he never received a call about any issues, which is something he claims should have been done, according to the Florida statute that states a qualifying officer shall make every reasonable effort to notify the candidate of missing or incomplete items.

“For those who know the history between Robert Bender and my wife over his 58% pension, you have probably read between the lines. I will leave it at that,” he said in his post.

Childer’s is the husband of Escambia County Comptroller and Clerk of the Court Pam Childers. After she filed suit, a judge ruled that a local retirement plan used by three Escambia County commissioners, including Bender, was unlawful.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.