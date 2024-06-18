Juvenile Charged With Attempted Murder Of Another Juvenile In Atmore

A juvenile has been charged with shooting another juvenile in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department said Monday that officers responded to the 300 block of Everette Street in reference to a shots fired complaint about 5:35 p.m. last Friday.

While enroute to the scene, officers were notified that a juvenile had been shot and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. APD said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, a juvenile suspect was arrested without incident in Baldwin County and charged with attempted murder.\\

The Atmore Police Department has not released the names of the juveniles.

