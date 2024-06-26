Joyce Sue Hall Hollingsworth

Joyce Sue Hall Hollingsworth, age 91 of Atmore (Nokomis), AL passed away on June 26,

2024 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 15, 1933, in Freemanville, AL to John Robert Hall and Clydie Brewer Hall. Joyce and her husband Dewey operated a successful dairy farm in Walnut Hill, FL for more than 30 years. They were active members of Nokomis Baptist Church and the surrounding communities.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Dewey Hollingsworth; five sisters and their spouses – Elizabeth Reid, Ila Fuller, Nola Wise, Jimmie Johnson, Jean Miller and five brothers and their spouses – Earl Hall, James (Hilton) Hall, Ray Hall, Gordon (Gwinn) Hall and Gary Hall.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Rose (Ronnie) of Atmore (Nokomis), her grandson Jason Williams of Atlanta, GA, her granddaughter Julie Williams of Atmore, AL; step grand-children Amanda Rose Mills, Jessica Rose and their families; great-grandchildren Savannah Cale, Noah Cale; and a host of other family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11:00am at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at Nokomis Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home on June 29 at 10:00am until service time at 11:00am at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Keith Miller, Cory Hanks, Michael Curry, Jimmy Flowers, Dale

Hollingsworth, Russel Hollingsworth.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.