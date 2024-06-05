Jonathan Auton

Jonathan Auton, 46, of Pensacola, Florida passed away June 1, 2024. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 20, 1977 to Charles Auton. He was married to Tina Rutland Auton for 27 years. Jonathan worked as an auto mechanic and had a passion for cars, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Auton; son, Jonathan T. Auton; daughter, Shelby M. Auton; father, Charles Auton; brothers, Brandon Young and Alix Auton; mother-in-law, Linda Rutland.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.