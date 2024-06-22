James Houston ‘Jimmy’ White Sr.

Pensacola Native, James Houston “Jimmy” White Sr., passed away June 19, 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida.

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, on February 27, 1945, to Clayton Houston White and Blanche Thomas White. Jimmy, Sr. was the creator and owner of Deep South Crane Rentals, Inc. for 45 years with locations in Pensacola and Panama City. Jimmy, Sr. was a member of the National Rifle Association, the National Cutting Horse Association, and the Club of “I’ll Tell You Like It Is”. He had a passion for bass fishing and deer hunting.

Jimmy, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Houston and Blanche Thomas White; and sisters, Carol Ann Wenzel and Barbara Joyce White Flowers.

Jimmy Sr. is survived by his wife, Raquelle G. White; children, Susie White, R.N., Jamie White Clarke, and James “Jimmy” White, Jr. (Whitney); siblings, Cathy Milan and Mike White; five grandchildren, Jake Middleton (Mary), Jared Clarke, Jaden White, Drake White, and Greg White (Berkley); and five great grandchildren, Dalton Middleton, Stone Middleton, Easton White, Cruz White and Decker White.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jake Middleton, Greg White, Dalton Middleton, Jared Clarke, Shawn Frasier, Danny Cobb, D-Ray Sadler and Darrell Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of your choice.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.