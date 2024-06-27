Here’s An Update On K-9 Streeter, The ECSO K-9 That Chased Suspect Off Bridge

June 27, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Streeter is continuing to recover from injuries he received when he jumped off the Highway 90 bridge over the Escambia River in pursuit of a suspect Monday evening.

“Streeter is doing very well! He had some rib bruising and other minor injuries from the impact of his jump, but he is excited to let everyone know he will be cleared soon and back to chasing the bad guys,” the ECSO said Wednesday.

K-9 Streeter and his handler Deputy Stimmel stopped by the ECSO to see Sheriff Chip Simmons Wednesday.

Three suspects and a Streeter jumped from the bridge following a drive-by shooting and subsequent police chase.

One of the suspects was killed, one remains at unaccounted for, and 19-year-old Jaquarius Trayquan Etheridge, has been charged with murder while engaged in a crime for the death of the suspect, attempted murder for the drive-by shooting, fleeing and eluding, and a weapons offense. He is jailed without bond.

For more details on the incident, click here.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

