George Baxter Howard

George Baxter Howard, age 86 of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024. He was kind hearted, hardworking, and a friend to everyone he met.

George, also known as Paw Paw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born in Blountstown, Florida, on October 4, 1937 to Amos and Florence J. Howard. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, who raised him in Blountstown, and his mother, father, and six siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jurene Howard; two daughters, Lori A. Banitt (John Banitt) and Lisa A. Foster (Gary Foster); his brother, Ronald Johnson; many nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Shane Reeves, Abbie Ripple, Thomas Fisher, Deven Banitt, Delanie Foster, and Gavin Foster; and six precious great-grandchildren who he adored, Isla, Evelyn, Jonah, Caleb, Noelle, and Micah.

George was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Gulf Coast Grading and Paving for many years until his retirement. He had a passion for race car racing, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, and his beloved family. In retirement, he enjoyed building wagons, much like his grandfather, Joseph Davis. These were a labor of love, and on each wagon he built, he added the initials L.A.H. for his daughters, Lori Ann and Lisa Ann.

The family of George B. Howard would like to say a heartfelt “thank you” to the wonderful first floor staff at Life Care Center of Pensacola. They took outstanding care of George for the past two years, and we are eternally grateful.

George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was dearly loved by his family, and he will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment. Family visitation begins at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of George B. Howard to the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement or the Alzheimer’s Association .