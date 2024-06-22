FWC Law Enforcement Report: Taking An Alligator Without A Permit

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Hahr responded to an anonymous complaint regarding an alligator that was shot near Perdido Bay. The officer investigated and determined a homeowner in the area was unhappy with the presence of alligators around his dock and used a 22-magnum rifle to shoot an approximately five-foot alligator and retrieve it from the water. He was charged with taking alligators without a permit/license.

Officer Lugg and Waters and Lieutenant Corbin conducted a fisheries inspection on a vessel returning from offshore. The operator was found to possess over the bag limit of vermillion snapper. The operator was cited for the violations.

Officers Lugg and Waters and Lieutenant Corbin received a Wildlife Alert tip about an individual harvesting an oversized red drum at Bob Sikes Fishing Pier. Upon arriving, they located the individual who possessed a red drum that was 36 inches long. Additionally, the subject did not have a valid fishing license. The individual was cited accordingly.

Officer Waters responded to a call near Palafox Pier regarding a sinking pontoon boat that was a livery vessel. Upon conducting a livery inspection, the owner of the vessel was found to be operating a livery business without a FWC livery permit or boating safety signage. Other livery violations were found. The owner was cited accordingly.

Lieutenant Corbin was conducting boating safety and resource inspections at the 17th Ave. boat ramp. A vessel with fishing gear returned to the boat ramp without proper navigational lights. A resource inspection revealed an oversized red drum was located in a cooler on the vessel. The operator of the vessel claimed responsibility for harvesting the red drum. Another subject on the vessel did not have a valid saltwater fishing license. Both subjects were cited accordingly.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

No report was submitted from Santa Rosa County.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.