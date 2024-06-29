Florida’s 2024 ‘Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday’ Begins Next Week

Looking to save a little money on canoes, fishing gear, pool supplies, tickets or other fun items? Florida’s “Freedom Month” beginning July 1.

Sales taxes won’t be collected in July on many supplies for boating, fishing and camping and tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, theater performances and movies all month.

Here is a partial list of what people can buy in July without paying sales taxes: