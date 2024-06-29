Florida’s 2024 ‘Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday’ Begins Next Week
June 29, 2024
Looking to save a little money on canoes, fishing gear, pool supplies, tickets or other fun items? Florida’s “Freedom Month” beginning July 1.
Sales taxes won’t be collected in July on many supplies for boating, fishing and camping and tickets purchased for live music events, sporting events, fairs, festivals, theater performances and movies all month.
Here is a partial list of what people can buy in July without paying sales taxes:
- Tickets to concerts, sporting events, cultural events, theater performances and movies scheduled before Dec. 31.
- Season tickets to ballets, plays, music events and musical theater performances.
- Gym memberships.
- Bait and fishing tackle that costs $5 or less.
- Sunscreen and insect repellant that costs $15 or less.
- Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks that cost $25 or less.
- Camping lanterns, flashlights and tackle boxes that cost $30 or less.
- Water bottles that cost $30 or less.
- Pool floats, inflatable chairs, and pool toys that cost $35 or less.
- Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs that cost $50 or less.
- Bicycle helmets that cost $50 or less.
- Life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars that cost $75 or less.
- Fishing rods and reels that cost $75 or less.
- Sunglasses that cost $100 or less.
- Residential pool and spa filters, lights and covers that cost $100 or less.
- Water skis, wakeboards and kneeboards that cost $150 or less.
- Residential pool and spa chemicals that cost $150 or less.
- Tents that cost $200 or less.
- Binoculars that cost $200 or less.
- Gas or charcoal grills that cost $250 or less.
- Paddleboards and surfboards that cost $300 or less.
- Canoes and kayaks that cost $500 or less.
- Bicycles that cost $500 or less.
