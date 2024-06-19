Escambia, Pensacola And Century Offices Closed In Observance Of Juneteenth

June 19, 2024

Many government offices are closed Wednesday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Escambia County:

The following  Escambia County offices will be closed Wednesday, June 19:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Exceptions:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open Wednesday, June 19.
  • The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices at 221 Palafox Place will be closed Wednesday, June 19. All other Clerk’s offices located at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building, Century Courthouse and the Public Records Center will be open.
  • ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run service Wednesday, June 19. The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run regular service.

City of Pensacola

The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday:

  • City of Pensacola administrative offices
  • City Hall
  • City of Pensacola community resource centers

City of Pensacola exceptions:

  • Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will be open for regular business hours.

Town of Century:

The Town of Century will be closed Wednesday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 