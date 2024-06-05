Escambia Approaches 40 Miles Of District 5 Dirt Roads Paved In Just Over Decade
June 5, 2024
With the recent approval to pave two additional roads, Escambia County’s dirt road paving projects in District 5 are approaching near 40 miles of roadway in just over a decade, representing about a $15.9 million investment into improving roadway connectivity and infrastructure.
The projects are in addition to numerous capital improvement projects completed in District 5, including sidewalks, bridges, road resurfacing and drainage improvements.
“Enhancing our infrastructure for residents of District 5 continues to be a high priority for Escambia County, and these numbers are a testament to that,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “While many of us enjoy a more rural lifestyle in District 5, it is imperative that we also provide roadways that connect our communities and allow for safer transportation. I’d like to thank staff for their hard work to complete these important projects, and I look forward to continuing to make improvements throughout District 5.”
The county is approaching a 40 mile dirt road paving total since 2012 in District 5 with the recent approval of a roadway and drainage system on Four Star Farm Road and with pavin a section a Rockey Branch Road and realigning the roadway with a previously paved portion of Rockey Branch Road. Four Star Farm Road is expected to be completed in April 2025, and Rockey Branch Road is expected to be completed in August 2025.
The projects are managed by the Escambia County Engineering Department. The Four Star Farms project contract was awarded to Site and Utility, LLC for $1,076,908.75. The Rockey Branch Road $781,081.21 project was awarded to Roads Inc. of NWF.
Below are the dirt roads paved in District 5, according to Escambia County, since 2012.
DRP=”Dirt Road Paving” project
Constructed:
- Brickyard Road DRP
- Bratt Road DRP Phase 1
- Brickyard Road Phase 2A
- Brickyard Road Phase 2B
- Bratt Road DRP Phase 2
- Eastman Lane
- Barrineau Park Road DRP
- Campbell Road, Carnley Road, Sprow Road, Hagan Road, Boat Ramp Road, Old Ferry Road and Flossie
- Road DRP
- Enon School Road DRP
- Lambert Bridge Road DRP
- Hicks Street DRP
- O.C. Phillips DRP
- Luth Road DRP
- Becks Lake DRP
- Caro St DRP
- Greenland Road DRP
- Cecils DRP
- Macks Road DRP
- Crary DRP
- Morton DRP
- Bradberry DRP
- Miller Road DRP Phase I
- Killam Road DRP
- Thompson, McNeal DRP
- Cotton Lake DRP
- Camp Road DRP
- Hall Road DRP
- Water Tank DRP
- Lambert Bridge Road DRP Phase II
- Blueberry Lane DRP
- Ashcraft Road
- Whirlpool Road
- Siglar Road
- Pine Barren Church DRP
- Salter’s Lake Rd
Pre-construction:
- Four Star Farms Road
- Rockey Branch Road
