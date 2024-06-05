Escambia Approaches 40 Miles Of District 5 Dirt Roads Paved In Just Over Decade

With the recent approval to pave two additional roads, Escambia County’s dirt road paving projects in District 5 are approaching near 40 miles of roadway in just over a decade, representing about a $15.9 million investment into improving roadway connectivity and infrastructure.

The projects are in addition to numerous capital improvement projects completed in District 5, including sidewalks, bridges, road resurfacing and drainage improvements.

“Enhancing our infrastructure for residents of District 5 continues to be a high priority for Escambia County, and these numbers are a testament to that,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “While many of us enjoy a more rural lifestyle in District 5, it is imperative that we also provide roadways that connect our communities and allow for safer transportation. I’d like to thank staff for their hard work to complete these important projects, and I look forward to continuing to make improvements throughout District 5.”

The county is approaching a 40 mile dirt road paving total since 2012 in District 5 with the recent approval of a roadway and drainage system on Four Star Farm Road and with pavin a section a Rockey Branch Road and realigning the roadway with a previously paved portion of Rockey Branch Road. Four Star Farm Road is expected to be completed in April 2025, and Rockey Branch Road is expected to be completed in August 2025.

The projects are managed by the Escambia County Engineering Department. The Four Star Farms project contract was awarded to Site and Utility, LLC for $1,076,908.75. The Rockey Branch Road $781,081.21 project was awarded to Roads Inc. of NWF.

Below are the dirt roads paved in District 5, according to Escambia County, since 2012.

DRP=”Dirt Road Paving” project

Constructed:

Brickyard Road DRP

Bratt Road DRP Phase 1

Brickyard Road Phase 2A

Brickyard Road Phase 2B

Bratt Road DRP Phase 2

Eastman Lane

Barrineau Park Road DRP

Campbell Road, Carnley Road, Sprow Road, Hagan Road, Boat Ramp Road, Old Ferry Road and Flossie

Road DRP

Enon School Road DRP

Lambert Bridge Road DRP

Hicks Street DRP

O.C. Phillips DRP

Luth Road DRP

Becks Lake DRP

Caro St DRP

Greenland Road DRP

Cecils DRP

Macks Road DRP

Crary DRP

Morton DRP

Bradberry DRP

Miller Road DRP Phase I

Killam Road DRP

Thompson, McNeal DRP

Cotton Lake DRP

Camp Road DRP

Hall Road DRP

Water Tank DRP

Lambert Bridge Road DRP Phase II

Blueberry Lane DRP

Ashcraft Road

Whirlpool Road

Siglar Road

Pine Barren Church DRP

Salter’s Lake Rd

Pre-construction:

Four Star Farms Road

Rockey Branch Road

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.