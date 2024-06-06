ECSO: Bratt Man Used Chainsaw to Cut His Way Into Friend’s Occupied Home

A man was charged after allegedly cutting his way into a Bratt home using a chainsaw Tuesday.

Brian Wiggins, 52, was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief with property damage, and obstructing justice. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Wiggins arrived at the victim’s home with a woman to help remove items.

The victim, who is a friend of Wiggins, left and returned a short time later, irate and asking where the woman was.

The victim told deputies that Wiggins had a chainsaw and began cutting down a tree and screaming, prompting the victim to go inside and call 911.

As the victim was calling 911, Wiggins allegedly began cutting a hole in the front door with the chainsaw in an attempt to get into the residence.

The arrest report states Wiggins cut a hole in the door and kicked in the broken piece before leaving in his pickup truck.

Deputies stopped Wiggins a short time later in his truck nearby on Rigby Road. The report states deputies found the chainsaw in the pickup truck bed.