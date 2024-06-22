Century Woman Charged With Providing False Info During Traffic Stop

A Century woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly providing false information to deputies following a traffic stop near Walnut Hill.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled 28-year-old Jami Makala Owens over on Lambert Bridge Road near Velor Road.

Owens provided the deputy with a false name, date of birth, driver’s license number and social security number, according to an arrest report.

The traffic stop was conducted when a deputy pulled over two vehicles that appeared to be traveling together. One was driven by a man that had an outstand warrant for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Owens’ actual driver’s license was suspended in 2020, but the name and driver’s license number she provided came back at the time as being valid from Alabama.

She was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license, obstruction of justice for providing a false name.

The incident occurred May 19 and Owens was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $6,500.