Century Man Arrested On Deadly Missiles Charge For Throwing Cinder Block Through Windshield

A Century man was charged after allegedly throwing a cinder block through the windshield of an occupied car.

Antonio Marcello Lett, 39 was charged with felony deadly missiles and misdemeanor criminal mischief with property damage.

During a dispute, Lett threw a cinder block through the windshield of a 2008 Dodge Avenger with someone in the front seat while it parked in front of a residence on Ivey Street, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. The incident happened after the victim went to see Lett’s mother about her daughter living with them, the report continues.

Deputies did not note any injuries in their report.

The incident happened on April, and Lett was recently arrested on a warrant that was issued. He was released on a $2,000 bond.