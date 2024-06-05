Century Extends, Expands Contract For Town Management Services With South Florida Company

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to extend and expand a contract with a South Florida company to manage many of the town’s operations.

In December 2023, the town accepted the city manager proposal after newly appointed Century interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. told the council that he would need help to properly run the town.

“I know that I am in over my head, but I don’t want the town of Century to suffer due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez told his town council a few minutes after he was sworn in in late August.

In December, the town contracted with contract with Local Government Consulting Group (LGCG) of West Palm Beach for up to six months for $7,500 per month.

Under a contract amendment approved Tuesday night, the rate for LGCG will increase to $8,000 per month for town manager services for six months. The town will pay an additional $3,000 per month for grant writing services and $175 per hour for Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Consulting Services.

LGCG will also service as “Coordinator of Ongoing Projects Services” for $40 per hour.

LGCG representatives Howard W. Brown Jr., Erin Connelly, and Cheryl Harrison-Lee will provide the various services.

The contract amendment will extend the original agreement for an additional six months from the expiration of the original contract term on June 13, 2024. The town plans to pay for the services from America Rescue Plan funding and their CRA fund.