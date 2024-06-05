Carolyn B. Morris

June 5, 2024

Carolyn B. Morris, age 91, of Atmore, AL passed away on June 4, 2024 in Bay Minette, AL. She was born on March 28, 1933 in Birmingham, AL to Clarence Busenlehner and Kathryne Eckhoff Busenlehner. She was the owner of Word of God Book Store. She participated in prison ministry and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Atmore Community Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elbert (Eb) Morris and her siblings, Gloria Smith and Joyce Bolden.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Matt) Bowman, Tom (Susan) Morris, and Tracy Morris; her grandchildren, David Mock, Dominic (Brenda) Mock, Tracy (Travis) Paul, Christopher (Aseni) Morris, Alexandra Morris, Logan Morris, Danielle Morris, Theresa Mock and Amber Mock; her great grandchildren, Kelton Wooten, Brandy Wooten, Clover Shook, and Harper Morris; her great-great grandchildren, Knox Ramer and Josie Belle Wooten; her siblings, Johnny (Susan) Busenlehner, Walter (Cottie) Busenlehner and Buddy Busenlehner.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Fred Brummet and Bro. Timothy Wetzel officiating. Interment will follow in Mothershed Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be David Mock, Dominic Mock, Kelton Wooten, Logan Morris and Christopher Morris.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

