Cantonment Man Charged With Contracting Without A License, Grand Theft, Fraud

June 4, 2024

A Cantonment contractor is accused of not installing an HVAC unit despite accepting payment and contracting without a license.

Corey Paul Grandpre was charged with grand theft and contractor fraud, both felonies. The State Attorney’s Office also filed a charge of engaging in business as a contractor without being registered or certified against him.

The alleged victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Grandpre cashed a $5,400 check on November 30, 2022, for the installation of a new HVAC system for his home, according to an arrest report.

The victim said Grandpre provided nothing but excuses as to why the HVAC work was never done, but there was never a contract because they were acquaintances. The victim provided deputies with an image of the check, a demand letter to Grandpre dated March 19, 2024, and a certified mail receipt dates March 20, 2024.

The State Attorney’s Office said Grandpre engaged in contracting without a license between October 26, 2023, and January 24, 2024.

Grandpre was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 