Blue Wahoos Buried In M-Braves’ Hitting Barrage In 14-6 Loss

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos would have taken their chances with four extra base hits and eight base runners through four innings against a pitcher without a dent at this level since April.

Just not on this night.

The Mississippi Braves pounded 15 hits, including three doubles from shortstop Cal Conley and six RBI from catcher Drake Baldwin, in an eventual 14-6 victory against the Blue Wahoos on a Fireworks Wednesday that lasted more than three hours before the actual post-game display.

A crowd of 4,312 saw a slugfest at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The teams combined for 27 hits, three homers, two triples, 10 doubles and included a ball hit by the Blue Wahoos’ Jake Thompson that appeared a home run, but was ruled a triple by the umpires on fan interference.

This game began with the M-Braves’ top hurler, righthander Ian Mejia, who had not allowed a run in 29.1 consecutive innings of Double-A pitching and threw a seven-inning, no-hitter May 17, having his club-record streak quickly ended.

The Blue Wahoos’ Joe Mack blasted a two-out pitch in the first inning over the left-center wall, which became Mejia’s first run yielded since April 28 at this level.

Sean Roby then tied the game at 2-2 with his second-inning double. At that point, it was a game pointing toward the home team direction.

The M-Braves quickly changed that notion. They erupted with consecutive 4-run innings to blow open the game, knock out Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios in the fourth inning and require the bullpen to use four pitchers.

Six of the nine batters in the M-Braves lineup had multiple hits.

Mejia was lifted with two outs in the fifth inning, after throwing 96 pitches, so he didn’t get credit for the win. The M-Braves led 10-2 at the time.

For the Blue Wahoos, four batters had multiple hits, including the aforementioned Thompson, who rejoined the team this week and delivered a pair of RBI.

He hit what seemed to be a 3-run homer in the seventh that a young fan caught on the right field berm near the wall, but it was ruled a triple on fan interference. It was part of the Blue Wahoos’ four-run rally that trimmed the deficit to 10-6. But the M-Braves kept pounding hits and runs to widen their lead in the final two innings.

The pregame activities included a salute to the Gulf Breeze High beach volleyball team, which won the state title in only its second season and finished unbeaten.

GAME NOTABLES

— After being saluted for its state title, the Gulf Breeze beach volleyball team created a unique first pitch with sophomores Sydney Sutter and Allie Hepworth. They were the team’s duo on the court for the deciding third-set win against Berkeley Prep from Tampa to win the championship match. They brought a volleyball Wednesday with Hepworth setting up Sutter for a one-hand smash to the plate.

— The Pine Terrace Baptist Church from Milton performed the National Anthem as part of a 350-member group outing at the stadium.

— The Booker T. Washington baseball team held its fundraiser night at the game

