Wahoos Get 5-3 Road Win Over The M-Braves In 10 Innings

May 1, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their second 10-inning game in a row on Tuesday night, beating the Mississippi Braves 5-3 thanks to an unconventional rally.

A pair of run-scoring balks from reliever Trey Riley (L, 0-3) in the top of the tenth allowed the Wahoos to maintain a share of first place in the South Division.

Jonathan Bermúdez was stellar in his start for Pensacola, tying a career high with 10 strikeouts over 6.0 innings of two-run ball. Justin Dean’s two-run double in the second inning gave Mississippi an early lead, but Joe Mack got Pensacola on the board in the third with an RBI single against Braves starter Luis De Avila.

The game remained 2-1 in Mississippi’s favor until the seventh, when the Blue Wahoos had runners at the corners and Mack at the plate once again. Paul McIntosh took off from first base, getting into a rundown long enough for Dalvy Rosario to score from third and tie the game 2-2.

The Braves tried the same trick in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Mack and shortstop Harrison Spohn delivered perfect throws to cut down runner Drake Baldwin at the plate on a double steal attempt and keep the game tied.

Chandler Jozwiak (W, 1-0) left the bases loaded in the ninth to force extras, and Riley’s two balks prompted an ejection as the game slipped away from the Braves in the tenth. Raffi Vizcaíno (S, 1) allowed only the placed runner to score in the bottom of the tenth as the Blue Wahoos improved to 12-10 on the season.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Blue Wahoos, who play again Wednesday morning in game two of their series against the Braves.

