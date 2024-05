Tate High’s Neal Croom Inks College Baseball Scholarship

Neal Croom, a pitcher with the Tate Aggies, recently signed a full-ride scholarship with Palm Beach State College. Croom led the Aggies in strikeouts and innings pitched this past season. An honors student and member of student council, Croom was named to the Pensacola Sports All-Star team. Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.