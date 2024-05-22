Tate High’s Labron Baldwin Signs Football Scholarship With Mississippi College
May 22, 2024
Tate High School’s Labron Baldwin recently signed a football scholarship with Mississippi College
Baldwin played football (offensive line) all four years at Tate High School while also competing in weightlifting and track and field. An honors student, Baldwin was a member of Student Council and will graduate with a 3.3 GPA
He plans to study computer science.
Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments