Sunny, Low 90s For Your Wednesday

May 29, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

