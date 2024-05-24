Northview High Class Of 2024 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)
May 24, 2024
Over 100 members of the Northview High School Class of 2024 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2024 is Sarah Elaine Bailey, and salutatorian is Maggie Rose Godwin.
“If there’s one thing this class is, it’s doers,” Bailey said “When we all set our minds on something, we make it happen.”
“Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companions of fools will suffer harm,” Bailey told her classmates, quoting Proverbs 13:20. “So far we have all taken great steps in the right direction toward success. I pray that as we go one to the next stages of our lives that we can continue to do so.”
Principal Mike Sherrill said 28 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA, seven were at or above a 3.85 GPA, and 16 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.18 million in scholarships.
Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2024:
Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above
- Sarah Elaine Bailey – Valedictorian
- Maggie Rose Godwin – Salutatorian
- Daniel Tyler Riggs
- Leah Kathryn Hetrick
- Ava Kate Gurganus
- Kaylie Brooke Glick
- Raegan Michelle Abbott
- Riley Elizabeth Dawson
- Carsyn Laine Dortch
- Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel Moorer
- Berklee Savannah Hall
- Heath Samuel Parker
- Chloe Adele Ragsdale
- Emma Lynn Doyle
- Brooke Cay Lytton
- Doria Renee Beach
- Austin Allen Minchew
- Raleigh Sienna Gibson
- Mayson Claire Edwards
- Leila Ann Mason
- Kinslee Abigail Coker
- Kendall Anne Alvare
- Julius Christian St Louis
- Makayla Jane Golson
- Chloe Faith Criswell
- Wyatt Alexander Scruggs
- Jacob Andrew Spence
- Skyler Marie Williams
Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.85 and above
- Chance Avery McElhannon
- Dequan Rashad Shabazz
- Allyson Breanna Jones
- Rabekah Danielle Abbott
- Olivia Peyton Bush
- Jackson Johnny Mac Parker
- Joshlynn Diane Helton
Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above
- Kaylee Micheal Hamilton
- Caden Thomas Mills
- Kallista Grace Kennedy
- Brandon Lee Ferguson
- KayLeigh Anne Jay
- Skielah Marie Gaskey
- Ja’Niya I’Yonna Hooks
- Gloria Elizabeth Decker
- Ava McKenzie Wilson
- Darrin Thomas Leatherberry
- Mandell Levan Smith
- Joe Wright, V
- Amber Lorraine Irby
- Chloe Layne Morris
- Isaiah Jamar Thomas
- Caden Luke Peterson
- Sarah Kate Long
Graduating in alphabetical order
- Hunter Layne Andrews
- William Anthony Antrim
- Adrianna Lily Atallah
- Kendal Brooke Beasley
- Brooke Elizabeth Bellows
- Ethan Cole Bingham
- Jarrett Allen Bodiford
- Robert Allen Bodiford, II
- Destiny Marie Bossard
- Kyra Ann Bryan
- Jakyra Terees Carter
- Kassidy Paige Chuop
- Edward Luke Conway
- Areonna Jakhya Courtney
- Ka’Manei Kzaria-Akeshe Cox
- Fletcher John Culleton
- JaMiracle Latrinity Culpepper
- Malonie September Curry
- Deandre Tyrell Dawson
- Nathaniel Wayne Decker
- Austin David Dunsford
- Gage Wallace Eicher
- Noah Hayden Faulkner
- Ar’Mya Jaleigha-Denise Findley
- Ashley Mackenzie Fleming
- Jayden Connor Franklin
- Addison Ruby Geck
- Paisley Desiree Green
- Bryce Alexander Hall
- Saniyah LaSha Hixon
- Trystan Joan Holmes
- Ji’Keir Anthony Hudson
- Braden Michael Jeneske
- Devin Earl Kelly
- Quinton Troy Lavert Lambert
- James Judson Lee
- Carlton John Levins
- Rian Samantha Little
- Davon Montaeus Lyons, Jr
- Chance Gavin McCurdy
- Ty’Deasia Mona McKenzie
- Rylan Keith Minor
- Flora Linn Mumaw
- Allison Kathleen Neal
- Ryan Adam Odom
- Ada Tiegan Parsley
- Evin Taylor Pedicord
- Dennis Michael Pittman, III
- Kaileb Isaiah Pouncy
- Cody Tyler Pugh
- Jordan Warren Pullen
- Tyler Nicholas Ragan
- Jasmine Najai Robinson
- Sheyanne Lee Seado
- Kaleb James Seelig
- Aydan Zidane Smith
- Shakira Claire Stallworth
- Cailey Marie Starr
- Brier Rosalene Thompson
- Jayda Lynn Walker
- Jake Lyndon Warner
- Bailee Brooke Wiley
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
