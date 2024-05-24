Northview High Class Of 2024 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

Over 100 members of the Northview High School Class of 2024 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2024 is Sarah Elaine Bailey, and salutatorian is Maggie Rose Godwin.

“If there’s one thing this class is, it’s doers,” Bailey said “When we all set our minds on something, we make it happen.”

“Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companions of fools will suffer harm,” Bailey told her classmates, quoting Proverbs 13:20. “So far we have all taken great steps in the right direction toward success. I pray that as we go one to the next stages of our lives that we can continue to do so.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Principal Mike Sherrill said 28 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA, seven were at or above a 3.85 GPA, and 16 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.18 million in scholarships.

Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2024:

Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above

Sarah Elaine Bailey – Valedictorian Maggie Rose Godwin – Salutatorian Daniel Tyler Riggs Leah Kathryn Hetrick Ava Kate Gurganus Kaylie Brooke Glick Raegan Michelle Abbott Riley Elizabeth Dawson Carsyn Laine Dortch Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel Moorer Berklee Savannah Hall Heath Samuel Parker Chloe Adele Ragsdale Emma Lynn Doyle Brooke Cay Lytton Doria Renee Beach Austin Allen Minchew Raleigh Sienna Gibson Mayson Claire Edwards Leila Ann Mason Kinslee Abigail Coker Kendall Anne Alvare Julius Christian St Louis Makayla Jane Golson Chloe Faith Criswell Wyatt Alexander Scruggs Jacob Andrew Spence Skyler Marie Williams

Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.85 and above

Chance Avery McElhannon Dequan Rashad Shabazz Allyson Breanna Jones Rabekah Danielle Abbott Olivia Peyton Bush Jackson Johnny Mac Parker Joshlynn Diane Helton

Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above

Kaylee Micheal Hamilton

Caden Thomas Mills

Kallista Grace Kennedy

Brandon Lee Ferguson

KayLeigh Anne Jay

Skielah Marie Gaskey

Ja’Niya I’Yonna Hooks

Gloria Elizabeth Decker

Ava McKenzie Wilson

Darrin Thomas Leatherberry

Mandell Levan Smith

Joe Wright, V

Amber Lorraine Irby

Chloe Layne Morris

Isaiah Jamar Thomas

Caden Luke Peterson

Sarah Kate Long

Graduating in alphabetical order

Hunter Layne Andrews

William Anthony Antrim

Adrianna Lily Atallah

Kendal Brooke Beasley

Brooke Elizabeth Bellows

Ethan Cole Bingham

Jarrett Allen Bodiford

Robert Allen Bodiford, II

Destiny Marie Bossard

Kyra Ann Bryan

Jakyra Terees Carter

Kassidy Paige Chuop

Edward Luke Conway

Areonna Jakhya Courtney

Ka’Manei Kzaria-Akeshe Cox

Fletcher John Culleton

JaMiracle Latrinity Culpepper

Malonie September Curry

Deandre Tyrell Dawson

Nathaniel Wayne Decker

Austin David Dunsford

Gage Wallace Eicher

Noah Hayden Faulkner

Ar’Mya Jaleigha-Denise Findley

Ashley Mackenzie Fleming

Jayden Connor Franklin

Addison Ruby Geck

Paisley Desiree Green

Bryce Alexander Hall

Saniyah LaSha Hixon

Trystan Joan Holmes

Ji’Keir Anthony Hudson

Braden Michael Jeneske

Devin Earl Kelly

Quinton Troy Lavert Lambert

James Judson Lee

Carlton John Levins

Rian Samantha Little

Davon Montaeus Lyons, Jr

Chance Gavin McCurdy

Ty’Deasia Mona McKenzie

Rylan Keith Minor

Flora Linn Mumaw

Allison Kathleen Neal

Ryan Adam Odom

Ada Tiegan Parsley

Evin Taylor Pedicord

Dennis Michael Pittman, III

Kaileb Isaiah Pouncy

Cody Tyler Pugh

Jordan Warren Pullen

Tyler Nicholas Ragan

Jasmine Najai Robinson

Sheyanne Lee Seado

Kaleb James Seelig

Aydan Zidane Smith

Shakira Claire Stallworth

Cailey Marie Starr

Brier Rosalene Thompson

Jayda Lynn Walker

Jake Lyndon Warner

Bailee Brooke Wiley

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.