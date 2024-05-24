Northview High Class Of 2024 Graduates (With Complete Graduate List, Gallery)

May 24, 2024

Over 100 members of the Northview High School Class of 2024 graduated Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2024 is Sarah Elaine Bailey, and salutatorian is Maggie Rose Godwin.

“If there’s one thing this class is, it’s doers,” Bailey said “When we all set our minds on something, we make it happen.”

“Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companions of fools will suffer harm,” Bailey told her classmates, quoting Proverbs 13:20. “So far we have all taken great steps in the right direction toward success. I pray that as we go one to the next stages of our lives that we can continue to do so.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Principal Mike Sherrill said 28 members of the class were at or above a 4.0 GPA, seven were at or above a 3.85 GPA, and 16 had earned at least a 3.5 GPA. Collectively, the class received over $1.18 million in scholarships.

Here is the complete graduate list for the Northview High School Class of 2024:

Summa Cum Laude GPA of 4.0 and above

  1. Sarah Elaine Bailey – Valedictorian
  2. Maggie Rose Godwin – Salutatorian
  3. Daniel Tyler Riggs
  4. Leah Kathryn Hetrick
  5. Ava Kate Gurganus
  6. Kaylie Brooke Glick
  7. Raegan Michelle Abbott
  8. Riley Elizabeth Dawson
  9. Carsyn Laine Dortch
  10. Jaquez Keyshaun Gabriel Moorer
  11. Berklee Savannah Hall
  12. Heath Samuel Parker
  13. Chloe Adele Ragsdale
  14. Emma Lynn Doyle
  15. Brooke Cay Lytton
  16. Doria Renee Beach
  17. Austin Allen Minchew
  18. Raleigh Sienna Gibson
  19. Mayson Claire Edwards
  20. Leila Ann Mason
  21. Kinslee Abigail Coker
  22. Kendall Anne Alvare
  23. Julius Christian St Louis
  24. Makayla Jane Golson
  25. Chloe Faith Criswell
  26. Wyatt Alexander Scruggs
  27. Jacob Andrew Spence
  28. Skyler Marie Williams

Magna Cum Laude GPA of 3.85 and above

  1. Chance Avery McElhannon
  2. Dequan Rashad Shabazz
  3. Allyson Breanna Jones
  4. Rabekah Danielle Abbott
  5. Olivia Peyton Bush
  6. Jackson Johnny Mac Parker
  7. Joshlynn Diane Helton

Cum Laude GPA of 3.5 and above

  • Kaylee Micheal Hamilton
  • Caden Thomas Mills
  • Kallista Grace Kennedy
  • Brandon Lee Ferguson
  • KayLeigh Anne Jay
  • Skielah Marie Gaskey
  • Ja’Niya I’Yonna Hooks
  • Gloria Elizabeth Decker
  • Ava McKenzie Wilson
  • Darrin Thomas Leatherberry
  • Mandell Levan Smith
  • Joe Wright, V
  • Amber Lorraine Irby
  • Chloe Layne Morris
  • Isaiah Jamar Thomas
  • Caden Luke Peterson
  • Sarah Kate Long

Graduating in alphabetical order

  • Hunter Layne Andrews
  • William Anthony Antrim
  • Adrianna Lily Atallah
  • Kendal Brooke Beasley
  • Brooke Elizabeth Bellows
  • Ethan Cole Bingham
  • Jarrett Allen Bodiford
  • Robert Allen Bodiford, II
  • Destiny Marie Bossard
  • Kyra Ann Bryan
  • Jakyra Terees Carter
  • Kassidy Paige Chuop
  • Edward Luke Conway
  • Areonna Jakhya Courtney
  • Ka’Manei Kzaria-Akeshe Cox
  • Fletcher John Culleton
  • JaMiracle Latrinity Culpepper
  • Malonie September Curry
  • Deandre Tyrell Dawson
  • Nathaniel Wayne Decker
  • Austin David Dunsford
  • Gage Wallace Eicher
  • Noah Hayden Faulkner
  • Ar’Mya Jaleigha-Denise Findley
  • Ashley Mackenzie Fleming
  • Jayden Connor Franklin
  • Addison Ruby Geck
  • Paisley Desiree Green
  • Bryce Alexander Hall
  • Saniyah LaSha Hixon
  • Trystan Joan Holmes
  • Ji’Keir Anthony Hudson
  • Braden Michael Jeneske
  • Devin Earl Kelly
  • Quinton Troy Lavert Lambert
  • James Judson Lee
  • Carlton John Levins
  • Rian Samantha Little
  • Davon Montaeus Lyons, Jr
  • Chance Gavin McCurdy
  • Ty’Deasia Mona McKenzie
  • Rylan Keith Minor
  • Flora Linn Mumaw
  • Allison Kathleen Neal
  • Ryan Adam Odom
  • Ada Tiegan Parsley
  • Evin Taylor Pedicord
  • Dennis Michael Pittman, III
  • Kaileb Isaiah Pouncy
  • Cody Tyler Pugh
  • Jordan Warren Pullen
  • Tyler Nicholas Ragan
  • Jasmine Najai Robinson
  • Sheyanne Lee Seado
  • Kaleb James Seelig
  • Aydan Zidane Smith
  • Shakira Claire Stallworth
  • Cailey Marie Starr
  • Brier Rosalene Thompson
  • Jayda Lynn Walker
  • Jake Lyndon Warner
  • Bailee Brooke Wiley

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 