Grand Opening Set For North Escambia Stork Stock, Providing Free Essentials For Ages 0-3

The Escambia County Healthy Coalition, a local non-profit for pregnant women, new mothers, fathers, and children ages 0-3, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest resource center for North Escambia.

The new resource center, “North Escambia Stork Stock,” will be located inside the Community Health Northwest Florida-Century Pediatrics office. it will officially open on June 11.

The North Escambia Stork Stock is a result of the partnership between the Healthy Start Coalition and the Community Health NWFL-Century Pediatrics site where many local parents of young children come looking for quality health care and resources to care for their families.

“Healthy Start is so grateful to Community Health Northwest Florida/Century Pediatrics for their critical support and partnership in the launch of our North Escambia Stork Stock,” said Allyson Anderson, executive director of the Coalition. “We look forward to serving our neighbors in North Escambia so that these families enjoy the same access to critical baby supplies and life-saving equipment as those in the Greater Pensacola area, to ensure that every baby has a healthy start.”

The North Escambia Stork Stock is fit to provide families with essential baby gear including diapers, wipes, clothing, diapers, diaper bags, pack and plays for safe sleep, breastmilk storage bags for breastfeeding mothers, and baby strollers. The North Escambia Stork Stock will have the same operating hours as the Century Pediatrics office. Clients can access the center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with appointments strongly preferred. The site is open to Florida residents in North Escambia or established Century Pediatrics patients.

“Our commitment to North Escambia is for the long-haul and we look forward to bringing vital resources to the community for years to come.” saaid Anderson.