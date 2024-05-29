Free Sports Physicals For Tate, Northview Athletes June 8 At Andrews

Free pre-participation physical exams will be provided for Tate and Northview high school students by Baptist Health Care and the Andrews Institute.

The exams will be conducted at the Andrews Institute, 1040 Gulf Breeze Parkway only for students participating in FHSAA sanctioned sports.

For Tate athletes, the physicals will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 8:30 a.m.

For Northview athletes, the physicals will be held Saturday, June 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Important information is in the graphic below.