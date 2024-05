Former Wildcats Say Goodbye On The Last Day At Beulah Elementary School

The last day of school was extra special Wednesday at Beulah Elementary School. The fight graders took a memory walk through the halls of the school as staff cheered them on and said goodbye.

Several former Beulah Wildcats that are now graduating from high school joined in the celebration.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.