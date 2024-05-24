Escambia Father Charged With Manslaughter After His One-Year-Old Drowns In Bathtub

An Escambia County man was charged Thursday after his one-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub.

Marc Anthony Basulto, 21, is charged with aggravated manslaughter involving the death of a child. He was booked into the county jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cardiac arrest call involving the child on Shoal Creek Drive.

The ECSO said Basulto was alone in his home with his two children when he put his one-year-old in a bathtub with the water running. Investigators said Basulto then took medication and went to sleep in another room.

Two hours later, he was awakened by the sound of the other child crying, at which time he found the one-year-old victim unresponsive in the full and overflowing bathtub, deputies said.

The one-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.