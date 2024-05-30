ECSO Commander Mark Jackson Retires After 30 Years

May 30, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mark Jackson has retired.

Jackson, a North Escambia resident, started his career with the ECSO in June of 1994 and has served in various capacities, including narcotics, street crimes, patrol, investigations, and SWAT.

  1. Ann Cook on May 30th, 2024 4:53 am

    Congratulations Mark, enjoy your retirement, you’ve certainly earned it.





