ECSO Commander Mark Jackson Retires After 30 Years
May 30, 2024
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Mark Jackson has retired.
Jackson, a North Escambia resident, started his career with the ECSO in June of 1994 and has served in various capacities, including narcotics, street crimes, patrol, investigations, and SWAT.
