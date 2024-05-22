Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington Resigns; Town To Hire Interim Clerk

Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington has resigned.

In mid-April, Howington took a temporary leave of absence.

She told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday that she submitted her resignation due to medical reasons.

“This was a blow to the town,” Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said. “We wish her well.”

Howington was Century town clerk from 2010-2018 before resigning for another position. She was rehired in 2021.

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council voted to authorize Gomez to negotiate with Lakisha Burch (pictured left) for interim town clerk services.

Gomez said Burch has extensive experience in municipal government administration. She has proposed a rate of $26 per hour for up to 30 hours per week, with additional hours billed at $40 per hour. She will work remotely.

According to her Linkedin profile, Burch served as town clerk for the Town of Loxahatchee Groves for just over five years and was the Florida Association of City Clerks Clerk of the Year in 2022. She holds a master municipal clerk designation.

The council also approved a job description in order to begin the search for a permanent replacement for Howington. The salary range for the position will be $71,000 to $91,000, more than Howington was paid.

Pictured: Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington uses her phone to find information for council members during a Century Town Council meeting. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.