Century Felon Accused Of Aggravated Assault For Hitting Woman With Handgun

A Century felon is accused of striking a woman in the head with a handgun and weapon possession.

Kenneth Elbert Hammac, 41, was charged with aggravated battery domestic violence using a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon — all felonies.

The female victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Hammac accused her of cheating before striking her over the head with what she thought flashlight and shoving her into a table. He then pointed a handgun at their 15-year-old son, according to an arrest report.

The 15-year-old told deputies that Hammac pointed a gun at him and demanded to know who had been over, the report continues. The teen told deputies that Hammac struck the victim over the head with the butt of the handgun.

Deputies noted large laceration that bleeding heavily on the disorientated victim’s head and a table covered with blood. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital for treatment.

According to the ECSO, Hammac is convicted felon, found guilty of possession of cocaine in 2008, and sentenced to two years in state prison.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted about the incident.

Hammac was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.