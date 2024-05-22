Brett McCullough Named New Tate Aggies Baseball Head Coach

The Tate Aggies have named Brett McCullough as their new head baseball coach.

McCullough is a Class pf 2022 Tate High School graduate. He has six years of head coaching experience. He also has seven years experience as an assistant coach for the Aggies.

McCullough compiled a 64-45 record at Pine Forest High School from 2018-2022. He was an all-state first team pitcher at Tate before pitching for Lipscomb University, Alabama Southern and the University of West Florida.

It’s an honor and absolutely privilege! Excited to get to work,” McCullough said in a social media post Tuesday night. ‘I’m extremely lucky because alot of people call their profession a job, I get to call mine home! Aggie nation it’s time to get to work!”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.