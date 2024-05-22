Boil Water Notice Rescinded For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers On Parker Road

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers following a water main break Wednesday in the 1500 block of Parker Road.

“The section of Parker Road south of Williams Ditch Road may experience a disruption of service. Our crews are on site and working as quickly as possible to restore service,” CHWW said in a statement about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated with the boil water notice is rescinded.