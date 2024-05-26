Blue Wahoos’ Bats Come Alive, But Smokies Win

written by Bill Vilona

Kevin Alcantara appears well on a path for an eventual opportunity with the Chicago Cubs.

He’s certainly blazed a trail this week in Pensacola.

Alcantara, 21, a 6-foot-6 rising star outfielder, who is the No. 3-ranked Cubs prospect, did damage again to Blue Wahoos pitching, blasting a 3-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh, then doubling and scoring the winning run in the ninth as the Tennessee Smokies took a 5-4 win Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

A sellout crowd of 5,038 continued the Blue Wahoos season trend of large weekend crowds. This one watched the teams combine on 21 hits and back-and-forth big moments.

Most of the crowd stayed for the post-game fireworks show, which completed an event-filled game.

The Blue Wahoos wore colorful specialty uniforms as part of Marvel ’s Defenders of the Diamond program. The fifth inning was paused to feature a powerful Home Run For Life, saluting a 5-year-old girl who overcame a massive surgical procedure and long odds. And there was the overall festive scene a filled stadium brings.

The Smokies (26-18), who boast 12 of the Cubs’ top 30 prospects, have now won four of the five games this week heading to Sunday’s finale.

The Blue Wahoos (23-21) received another gritty outing from starter M.D. Johnson. Though he walked four and allowed six hits, Johnson worked six innings, had a 3-1 lead and was in line for the win. In each of the first four innings, the Smokies had two runners on base, but Johnson made big pitches to end threats.

But in the seventh, Alcantara, who went 4-for-4 in Tennessee’s win Friday, came up with one out and two runners on base against Blue Wahoos reliever Zach McCambley. On a 2-0 pitch, McCambley’s fastball was met with a loud connection, resulting in a 441-foot, 3-run homer for the lead.

The Blue Wahoos had built their lead on a sacrifice fly RBI from Nathan Martorella in the fourth inning, then loaded the bases in the fifth and got a sacrifice fly from Harrison Spohn. A throwing error on a fielder’s choice grounder by Joe Mack scored Jacob Marsee with the inning’s second run.

Paul McIntosh tied the game again in the eighth inning on his leadoff home run. Martorella then hit a two-out triple, but a strikeout against Sean Roby ended the inning.

Alcantara led off the ninth with a double against Blue Wahoos reliever Patrick Murphy. He moved to third on a single. Murphy, a lefthander, then was on his way to working out of the jam. He struck on the next two batters. But he was called for a balk, allowing Alcantara to score and raising the ire of the crowd and Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel.

After the umpires consulted, the call stood. In the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Wahoos were retired in order.

The team will close out the well-contested series – matching the two Southern League championship series opponents the past two seasons — in Sunday’s final game of the homestand.

Pregame activities and ceremonial first pitches will begin at 3:40 p.m. with the actual first pitch of the game set for 4:05 p.m..

GAME NOTABLES

— When their daughter, Hannah, was only 3-weeks old in 2018, Layne and Ryan Lillie of Santa Rosa Beach had their daughter rushed from a local care center in Walton County to emergency room at The Studer Family Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart.

Doctors conducted multiple surgeries, discovering that Hannah’s small intestines were twisted, a condition called volvulus, and she was in septic shock as a result. Over 99% of Hannah’s intestines had to be removed. Hannah spent five months in the hospital. But she is now fully recovered and active.

She easily circled the bases Saturday in a poignant moment as both teams lined each baseline and greeted her.

— Among those throwing out a first pitch prior to Saturday’s game was Robert Roberts, father of Blue Wahoos reliever Austin Roberts, who happened to be his catcher on the ceremonial first pitch. The family is from Sacramento, California.

— The Marvel-themed game jerseys worn by the players were auctioned during a live auction at the top of the sixth inning. Four other players’ Marvel jerseys are being auctioned online.

— There were five youth teams gathering on the field during pregame and having team members join Blue Wahoos players on the field for the National Anthem. Teams were Coastal 28, Bill Bond Rookie Warriors, Crestview Marlins, USA Prime Panhandle and the Gulf Shores (Ala). 12-under All-Stars.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Tennessee Smokies vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium