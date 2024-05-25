Amy Rogers Wolfenden

Amy Rogers Wolfenden of Cantonment, Florida, passed away May 19, 2024 in Alabaster, Alabama at the age of 50. Amy was doing what she loved, competing in a Triathlon, Xterra Swimming Competition.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael “Mike” and Polly Ware Rogers.

She is survived by her loving husband, David Wolfenden; two daughters, Belle Wolfenden and Cameron Wolfenden; and her two siblings, David Rogers (Kelly) and Laura Rogers.

Amy was born on September 8, 1973 in Dublin, Georgia. She was a graduate of Washington High School and swam for Louisiana State University. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management and her Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Leadership from the University of West Florida.

She was an educator and coach for over 20 years. Amy taught at Pace High School as a coach for Softball, Swimming and various other sports. Her latest job for the school system was a Dean at Wallace Lake K-8 in Chumuckla, Florida.

Amy cherished and loved all of her students and athletes. She invested in their success, pushing them to do their best and to bring their full potential to their realization. She was a wonderful inspiration for so many people around the community.

Amy was the type of person that never met a stranger and knew people everywhere she would go touching their lives in the process.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends at 1:00PM prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to: Miracle League of NE Pensacola-

https://www.miracleleague.com/donation/

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.