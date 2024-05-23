After Weeks Of Denial, Century Agrees To Pay Former Employee Over $4K He Was Owed

It appears a former Town of Century employee will be paid several weeks after his resignation and multiples appearances before the town council seeking his final check.

Gas operator Billy “B.J.” Johnson submitted his two weeks’ notice to Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. on March 21, stating that his last day would be April 4.

Johnson told the council that he was not allowed to take time off as the only certified gas operator, so he accrued sick leave and did not use vacation pay.

The town’s employee handbook, last updated in 1993, states that vacation time not used by the end of the year is forfeited. However, Johnson provided the town council with an October 20, 2023, email from Gomez allowing Johnson to carry over 88 hours of vacation time.

With the vacation and comp time, Johnson claimed he was owned for 196.5 hours at his hourly rate of $21.84 for a total of $4,294.56.

Council president Dynette Lewis suggested the council turn the issue over to the town attorney and procurement specialist to verify the amounts.

“I’m sorry, it’s been over six weeks,” Johnson told the town council this week.

“It’s my opinion that is the same when I did the math,” council member Alicia Johnson said. “That’s the same that I come up with, and it’s my opinion that we need to pay him. That’s what we owe him.”

The council voted 4-1 to pay Johnson the $4,294.56 after a motion by Johnson and a second by council member Sandra McMurray Jackson. Lewis cast the dissenting vote.