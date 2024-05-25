A Future Focused On Helping Others: Meet Hannah Williams, Tate High’s Valedictorian

May 25, 2024

Tate High School’s Class of 2024 valedictorian, Hannah Williams has a passion for making a difference in the lives of others. Her commitment to serving her community has shaped her future aspirations, leading her toward a career path in pharmacy.

Hannah will attend the University of West Florida and major in chemistry. Eventually, she aims to attend pharmacy school to fulfill her dream of becoming a pharmacist.

“I really want to be able to help people, and I think that that’s a really good way to because I’ll be able to help people get better,” Hannah said. “I like working with people and helping people. So, it’s like the perfect job for me.”

Looking ahead 20 years, she envisions herself working at a pharmacy or hospital, while also cherishing time with a family and loved ones.

For current high school students, Hannah offers a simple piece of advice: “Stay involved and even when it seems hard to keep pushing through because it will get better and easier. There is always something to enjoy that’s going on.”

During her high school journey, Hannah actively participated in numerous community service activities such as Special Olympics and for the Ronald McDonald House.

Hannah activities in high school included being a member of the National Honor Society for three years, an officer in the National English Honor Society, the Rho Kappa Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society, and the. Science National Honor Society. She was also a band assistant.

