Schedule, Video Links: High School Graduations Thursday And Friday

May 22, 2024

Escambia County Public Schools will hold graduation ceremonies Thursday and Friday  at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The schedule is below; each school name has a clickable link to a live YouTube stream. The videos will be archived for future viewing.

Thursday, May 23
9:00 a.m. — West Florida High School
12:15 p.m. –Pine Forest High School
2:30 p.m. –  Northview High School
5:30 p.m. — Tate High School

Friday, May 24
9:00 a.m. — Pensacola High School
12:15 p.m. — Escambia High School
2:30 p.m.– EVA/Success Academy/George Stone/Acceleration Academy/Achieve Academy
5:30 pm. — Washington High School

For Pensacola Bay Center security procedures, click here.

The Escambia Westgate graduation was held May 17 [read more...]. The District extended program graduation is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at the Hall Center.

