Last Original Northview High Employee Sheila Holland Retires

The last remaining original employee of Northview High School has now retired.

Northview opened in 1995, joining of Century High School and grades nine through 12 of Ernest Ward High School. Sheila Holland joined that first year and retired Friday, 29 years later.

NHS academic advisor Raja Attah penned the following retrospective:

Ms. Sheila Holland has become the face of Northview—she’s been Northview’s long-time secretary and is the LAST remaining staff member who started working at Northview on day 1 when the school opened in 1995. She was even part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony and remembers meeting Northview’s first principal Ms. Gayle Weaver during Northview’s very first faculty meeting.

Friday was her last day..

Ms. Holland started working at Escambia School District 34 years ago. She started as a teacher aide at Byrneville Elementary in 1990. After four years, she moved to Molino Elementary for a year. Then she joined the Northview team in 1995. Today, Ms. Holland completes her 29th year at Northview where she held several roles, including the attendance clerk and assistant band director.

Ms. Holland said, “I have no regrets: I met so many nice people. I love the kids and enjoy my job.” She said to Northview faculty and staff during the end-of-year luncheon, “My heart will always be at Northview, and you’ll always have a place in my heart.”

Ms. Carroll, who has known Ms. Holland for over 25 years, said about Ms. Holland, “She’s sassy, dependable, early riser, makes life easier for teachers, spoils teachers with finding last-minute subs.” Ms. Carroll commented on how Ms. Holland loved Northview students, “When her kids grew up, she adopted the Northview kids.”

Ms. Salter, who has known Ms. Holland since Ms. Salter was an infant, said pointing at Ms. Holland’s hair, “Some of those gray hairs are mine.” Ms. Salter continued speaking endearingly, “Ms. Holland is a hot mess; we love her! She’s good as gold. She’ll do anything for you. She’s hard to replace. She’s someone you can go to if you need anything. She’s like having a second mom at school.”

Ms. Holland’s sense of humor always had a place at her job. When Coach Summerford came for his job interview a few years ago, Ms. Holland greeted him by saying, “I’ll see if they still want to see you; you’re an hour late.” He actually was on time. But her sense of humor broke the ice and made Coach Summerford laugh after a moment of panic. She put him at ease before the interview.

Friday morning, Ms. Holland sat at her desk one more time—the same desk where she has been sitting for decades—contemplating her years of service at Northview. With her sweet, affectionate smile, she said, “I treated each kid as if they were my own child or grandkid, and that’s how I want others to treat them. Always treat students as you want someone to treat you and your own kids and grandkids.”

Ms. Holland is one of the kindest people someone could ever meet. She has treated Northview’s faculty and staff with care and kindness. She has loved our students, and her student office workers were the most fortunate ones who were always treated with generous gifts and treats.

We will dearly miss Ms. Sheila Holland and wish her a blessed and happy retirement!

