Thousands Of High School Students Attend Northwest Florida Construction Career Days

Over 1,300 area high school students were treated to an interactive look into the transportation industry during the 4th Annual Northwest Florida Construction Career Days (CCD) event this week at the Santa Rosa County

Fairgrounds in Milton.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to the large number of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.

High school seniors who attended CCD in-person or virtually were eligible to receive a portion of up to $50,000 in scholarship funds that will be awarded this year. The scholarship fund was established to assist high school graduates enrolling in college, trade/vocational education programs, or those entering directly into the workforce. Local high school junior and senior students from Santa Rosa, Escambia, Okaloosa, and Walton counties were anticipated to attend.

With billions of dollars of construction activity lined up for the next decade and entry-level workers in high demand, FDOT District Three is working to create a pipeline of workforce and economic opportunities for the next generation. Not only did this event give students a unique chance to explore career opportunities that have substantial benefits and add tremendous value to their communities, but it also allowed FDOT and its industry partners to

connect with young people of all backgrounds and skill levels. Students over the age of 18 were able to fill out applications for hiring companies during the event.

Pictured: Students from Northview High School were among over 1,000 that attended the 4th Annual Northwest Florida Construction Career Days in Milton. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.