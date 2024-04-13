Latest Headlines
- Teen Shot And Killed Late Friday Night In Cottage Hill
- State Appeal Court Denies Mom’s Appeal In Tate Homecoming Queen Scandal Case
- Update: Woman Dead, Man Critical After Pickup Hits Their Motorcycle in Highway 29 Construction Area
- Lady Aggies Defeat Crestview ; Smilie Homers In JV Win
- Groundbreaking Held For Tiny Home Manufacturing Facility Inside The Century Prison
- Wednesday Storms Blame For Century Sewage Spill
- Tate Boys Tennis Ends Regular Season With Win Over Pace To Head Into Districts Monday
- Ice Flyers Suffer Heartbreaker In Game 1 Playoff Loss
- Escambia County Warns Of Sunpass Text Scam
- $9 Million Donated For New UWF Football Stadium
